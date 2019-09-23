Dragoneer Investment Group Stake In Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Was Raised; Telemark Asset Management Has Trimmed Teradyne (TER) Holding by $2.35 Million

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.82 million shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.35M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.21. About 1.91M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 300,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,605 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $871.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes by 200,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $29.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anaplan Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.52% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corp has 4,945 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability reported 87,384 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 50,700 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp stated it has 445,065 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc invested in 64,268 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp has invested 0.13% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Cibc World Mkts invested in 34,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.16 million are owned by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg invested in 0.01% or 341,881 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 68,210 shares. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca holds 0.07% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.03% or 271,804 shares.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.97M for 20.79 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.