Dragoneer Investment Group Raised Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $8.91 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Btim Increases Position in Progress Software (PRGS)

Btim Corp increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 99,357 shares as the company's stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 475,876 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.76M, up from 376,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 126,752 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 15.10 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold PRGS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 38.55 million shares or 0.78% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Management reported 33,968 shares. Swiss Bank reported 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Prudential Fincl holds 0.05% or 793,283 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 568,136 shares. 3,700 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Lsv Asset reported 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 133,725 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 19,506 shares in its portfolio. 69,021 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0% or 271 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 153,385 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 53,000 shares. 52 are held by Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Llc has 16,348 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 8,425 shares to 601,396 shares, valued at $30.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bank Corp/Ma (NASDAQ:INDB) by 43,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,038 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14,200 shares to 67,605 shares, valued at $24.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 309,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,410 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.