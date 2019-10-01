Dragoneer Investment Group Position in 58 Com (WUBA) Has Boosted by $20.38 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lifted Vmware (Call) (VMW) Position by $23.05 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 328,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.39M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.31. About 978,902 shares traded or 16.04% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vmware Inc (Call) (VMW) by 766.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 138,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 156,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.09M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $150.06. About 996,841 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 21/03/2018 – Carbon Black Strengthens Relationship with VMware, Supports Workspace ONE Trust Network; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources sa; 18/05/2018 – Michael Dell’s Firm Mulls Deal With VMware Tracker — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware; 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Be Disappointed With Their 37% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is 58.com Inc.’s (NYSE:WUBA) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “58.com (WUBA) Announces Entry into Definitive Agreements to Convert Profit Participation Right and Acquire Shares of Golden Pacer – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,801 shares to 448,465 shares, valued at $86.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 309,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,410 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneco Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Com accumulated 502,715 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3,900 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0.03% or 71,776 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 373,081 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp reported 4.78M shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 2,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc owns 2,150 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning has 3,979 shares. Adirondack has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). First Mercantile has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Fincl Architects reported 6 shares stake. Gmt Cap reported 73,950 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 33,610 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.01% or 23,806 shares in its portfolio.