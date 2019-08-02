Dragoneer Investment Group Lowered Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $4.31 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Schnieders Capital Management Upped Its Dominion Energy (D) Position

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $274. About 2.70M shares traded or 59.99% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 5.33M shares traded or 38.93% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Corporation holds 30 shares. Int Invsts has 0.25% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2.32M shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 210 were accumulated by Parkside Bank And Trust. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.76% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 1.24 million shares. Rgm Limited Liability Company holds 6.76% or 404,089 shares in its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.87% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Glenmede Na reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Banbury Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6.54% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 54,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 11,446 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 10,030 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.05% or 23,222 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 4.61M shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 33,306 shares.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 677,895 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $420.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackBerry Might Need Another Name Change – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.06 million activity. 7,750 shares valued at $1.71 million were sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53M on Thursday, February 7. On Tuesday, February 12 Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 2,031 shares. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06M worth of stock or 22,000 shares. The insider CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67M for 297.83 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.34% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Atria Limited Liability Com invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 152,626 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Citizens Natl Bank And Trust Company owns 17,469 shares. 55,660 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Management Lc. 87,800 are owned by Private Advisor Ltd Liability Co. Moody Financial Bank Division owns 48,513 shares. Hudock Capital Gp holds 0.06% or 2,272 shares. Dodge & Cox has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fiera Capital has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora reported 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 6,632 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 20,600 shares. Sabal Trust Communications holds 2,789 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 4,800 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Llc.