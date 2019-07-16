Dragoneer Investment Group Lowered Its Servicenow (NOW) Position by $4.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Raised Its Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stake

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 216,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 619,593 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00 million, up from 403,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 285,714 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $5.97 during the last trading session, reaching $295.13. About 837,693 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $38.57 million activity. $6.17M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. 7,750 shares were sold by Schneider David, worth $1.71M on Friday, February 1. CODD RONALD E F also sold $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. 6,884 shares valued at $1.53M were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of stock or 2,031 shares.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 677,895 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $420.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Westfield Management Com Lp reported 879,244 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Thornburg Inv Management reported 48,758 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl owns 2.52 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett Co Inc accumulated 300 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 4,199 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 0.8% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Glynn Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 9.1% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 199,667 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 5.03M shares or 0.28% of the stock. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 529 shares. Cap Interest Invsts invested in 2.32M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 505 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited has 0.15% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,757 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 509,197 shares in its portfolio.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 438,200 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $25.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

