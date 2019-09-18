Dragoneer Investment Group Lifted Position in 58 Com (WUBA) as Market Value Declined; Waterfront Capital Partners Decreased Its First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Holding as Valuation Rose

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 328,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.39 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 665,247 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 111,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 747,581 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.47 million, down from 859,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 484,560 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.39 million for 22.92 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 86,562 shares to 171,562 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 21,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

