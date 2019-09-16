Dragoneer Investment Group Increases Holding in 58 Com (WUBA); As Dominion (D) Share Price Declined, Holder Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.43 Million

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Dominion (D) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 18,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 67,590 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, down from 86,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Dominion for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 3.67 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 328,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.39 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 1.56M shares traded or 84.66% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 318,924 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,605 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco by 2,967 shares to 18,226 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital (NYSE:COF) by 15,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fin holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2.85M shares. 66,552 are owned by Rampart Investment Co Ltd Llc. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 74,443 shares stake. Partnervest Advisory Lc reported 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Prio Wealth LP accumulated 11,095 shares. Fruth Management invested in 0.39% or 12,620 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 12 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP has 0.41% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 88,100 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,391 shares. Cahill Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Howe Rusling stated it has 2,438 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Gw Henssler Associate has invested 1.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Comerica Bankshares holds 245,132 shares.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90 million for 17.07 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.