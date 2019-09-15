Dragoneer Investment Group Holds Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Share Value Rose, Leonard Green Partners LP Has Cut by $810,000 Its Holding

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 1.91 million shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 85.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Nicholas Investment Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.81% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Com reported 65,663 shares. New England Invest & Retirement Grp Inc owns 3,862 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 526,659 shares. Winslow Capital Limited Liability reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cibc Asset Mngmt has 5,857 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 42,715 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company invested in 3,580 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Hrt Finance Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 0.01% or 28,187 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.07% or 48,322 shares. Macquarie Grp owns 9,510 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs holds 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 63,050 shares. Advisory Network Lc invested in 0.01% or 522 shares.

