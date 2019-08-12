Dragoneer Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $4.31 Million; Stock Value Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined While Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Boosted Its Position

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 899,494 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 4,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 67,454 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 63,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.89M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.15% or 2.78 million shares. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 410 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel stated it has 0.7% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 13,790 are held by South Street Ltd Liability Corp. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Intersect Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.87% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 18,286 shares. Northstar reported 9,313 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Llc invested in 6,606 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 26,770 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 31,513 shares. Summit Securities Gru Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,300 shares.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 4,447 shares to 65,115 shares, valued at $76.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,522 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Benzinga” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upwork Inc by 87,377 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12 million for 286.76 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.