Dragoneer Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As General Elec Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Spinnaker Trust Has Trimmed Its Position

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 27.02M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE’s Asset Sales Appear to Advance but Hurdles Remain; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Russia’s drive to replace Western power technology hits snag; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO DECENTRALIZE ITS BUSINESSES; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-General Electric plans to double sourcing from India – Financial Express; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Rev $28.66B; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 19/04/2018 – John Lizzi, Executive Leader, Robotics at GE, to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Showcase

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.71M shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B also sold $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. Schneider David sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71 million. 100,000 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $22.01M were sold by CODD RONALD E F. Another trade for 6,884 shares valued at $1.53 million was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. 7,397 shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A, worth $1.63 million on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Com reported 0.21% stake. Barometer Cap Management has 0.53% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 18,725 shares. South State invested in 27,196 shares. Personal Cap Advisors holds 3,170 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,000 were accumulated by Essex Financial Ser. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 108,019 shares. Jasper Ridge LP holds 0.87% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 82,730 shares. Atria Invs Lc stated it has 916 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl reported 2.52M shares stake. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited owns 71,645 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zevenbergen Cap Invs holds 3.22% or 368,638 shares. Mirador Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 1,495 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 14,210 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 1,182 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upwork Inc by 87,377 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Lc has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Company Il holds 538,986 shares. Choate Inv has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kidder Stephen W holds 0.12% or 30,360 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.39% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 54,516 shares. First National Bank & Trust has 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 11,610 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,150 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Lc owns 40,300 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nottingham Advsrs invested in 18,994 shares. 150 were reported by Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hamel Assoc reported 71,223 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,330 shares to 18,926 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mark (IEMG).