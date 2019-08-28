Dragoneer Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Servicenow (NOW) Position by $4.31 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Glacier Bancorp Common (GBCI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc Common (GBCI) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 351,806 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10 million, up from 301,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 263,323 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $266.21. About 1.11M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 129,663 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 437,012 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Neuberger Berman Gp Llc invested in 0.11% or 2.30 million shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 22,484 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.03% or 743,605 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 126,074 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0.04% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Davidson reported 10,505 shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 5,665 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 25,686 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 2.61 million shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com (NYSE:TMO) by 5,185 shares to 2,192 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 17,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,780 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $142.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

