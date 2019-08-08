Dragoneer Investment Group Has Lowered Stake in Servicenow (NOW) as Share Price Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Holder Loeb Partners Cut Holding by $2.65 Million

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 99.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 24,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22,000, down from 24,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60M shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 1.27 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S And Co accumulated 35,061 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd holds 2.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 767,890 shares. Lourd Lc has 9,929 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 3.77 million shares. New York-based Soros Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bender Robert reported 2,153 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 0.37% or 199,110 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 6,913 shares stake. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 5,189 shares. Harvest Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 5,776 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 201,785 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas reported 2.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Intersect Limited Liability invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has 0.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 182,300 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers reported 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Comml Bank In accumulated 2,070 shares. Kames Capital Plc invested in 2.72% or 389,904 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc accumulated 12,966 shares. 7,593 were reported by Hanseatic Management Svcs Inc. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Victory Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.34% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Clarivest Asset Limited Co invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Associates Lc owns 3.04 million shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. 377,777 were reported by Dragoneer Investment Grp Inc. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.02% or 75,583 shares. M&T Retail Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Massachusetts Service Ma invested in 477,779 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Prns holds 0.05% or 960 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bamco New York stated it has 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 677,895 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $420.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.53 million activity. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $44.17 million for 283.36 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.