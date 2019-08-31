Dragoneer Investment Group Has Lowered Position in Servicenow (NOW) as Stock Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While Caledonia Investments Plc Decreased Holding by $5.25 Million

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 763,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.01M, down from 862,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.45 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.40 million for 284.61 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85M shares, valued at $142.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Natixis Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 10,024 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha owns 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,086 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 69,681 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited invested in 260,208 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Scotia Cap reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 1,333 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,900 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,233 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 343 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc owns 1,919 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 290,244 shares. 1,308 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Corp. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 2,477 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

