Dragoneer Investment Group Has Lowered Its Servicenow (NOW) Position as Stock Value Rose; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lifted Stake in Lcnb (LCNB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Lcnb Corp (LCNB) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 70,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.84% . The institutional investor held 210,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 140,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Lcnb Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 14,898 shares traded. LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has declined 3.43% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LCNB News: 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 21/05/2018 – LCNB Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ LCNB Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCNB); 18/04/2018 LCNB CORP LCNB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $274. About 2.70 million shares traded or 59.99% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $7.06 million activity. 6,884 shares valued at $1.53 million were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06M. 2,031 shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra, worth $468,369 on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 1 the insider CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01M. 7,397 shares valued at $1.63 million were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67M for 297.83 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $142.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru reported 950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Alps Advsrs reported 2,242 shares stake. Family Mgmt holds 1.1% or 10,365 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 0.02% or 167,820 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.06% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited owns 3,997 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.15% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 290,244 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,122 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sei Invs reported 97,778 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 45,171 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 538,785 shares. State Street holds 3.98 million shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 10,882 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $8,475 activity.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.