Dragoneer Investment Group Has Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Position by $6.33 Million; Market Value Rose; As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Rose, Blb&B Advisors Has Decreased by $402,845 Its Position

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 62,938 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, down from 66,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $121.74. About 271,234 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 32,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 448,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.55 million, down from 481,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $187.55. About 1.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – BENIOFF: FACEBOOK SCANDAL SHOULD MAKE EVERY CEO LOOK IN MIRROR; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Jeffries on Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower, Facebook (Video); 17/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica planned to issue digital currency; 22/03/2018 – BARLEY: FACEBOOK ALGORITHMS MUST BECOME MORE TRANSPARENT; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook Has a ‘Tremendous Amount of Power’ and Should Face Some Regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Just shut down Facebook and other comments; 25/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 29/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – BUILT POLLING TRACKER FOR EVERY KEY STATE, PROVIDED DASHBOARDS FOR 2016 CAMPAIGN, INCLUDING GROUP THAT PLANNED CANDIDATE’S TRAVEL AGENDA; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 22/03/2018 – TAJANI: MANY QUESTIONS REMAIN UNANSWERED ON FACEBOOK

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.04M for 34.20 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $871.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 43,831 shares to 768,872 shares, valued at $43.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 10,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 328,751 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $103.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.17 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.