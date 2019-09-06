Dragoneer Investment Group Has Cut Its Position in Servicenow (NOW) as Market Value Rose; Sfmg Has Boosted Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding by $1.39 Million as Shares Rose

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $269.62. About 2.04M shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $109.68. About 734,801 shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold Communication stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 26,738 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 638 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. International Group owns 44,983 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 9,221 shares. State Street holds 8.12M shares. Advisory Rech accumulated 182,382 shares. Whittier Trust has 41,703 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 545,770 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability invested in 641,901 shares. Copeland Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 15,603 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.01% or 10,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 2,324 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy appoints new CEO and president – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,006 shares to 51,119 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 204,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,143 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow +2.6% as Stifel turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 677,895 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $420.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.78 million for 374.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.