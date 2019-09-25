Dragoneer Investment Group Has Boosted Position in 58 Com (WUBA) by $20.38 Million as Stock Value Declined; Parkwood Cut Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $4.41 Million

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 2,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.01M, down from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 328,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.39 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 1.24M shares traded or 49.91% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,801 shares to 448,465 shares, valued at $86.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 230,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.03M shares, and cut its stake in Futu Hldgs Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 6,736 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability owns 75,986 shares or 16.77% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Group has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James & owns 1.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 392,609 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 12,787 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 4,707 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.79 million shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Hhr Asset Management Ltd Co holds 4.23% or 29,877 shares. Tillar invested in 1.06% or 993 shares. Jcic Asset has invested 4.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested in 317 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Georgia-based Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Interactive Advsrs invested in 725 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Valmark Advisers Incorporated holds 0.04% or 881 shares in its portfolio. Oakwood Cap Management Lc Ca invested in 3.96% or 4,881 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.