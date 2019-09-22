Dragoneer Investment Group Has Boosted 58 Com (WUBA) Position by $20.38 Million; As Cerner (CERN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Financial Advisory Service Has Trimmed by $320,178 Its Position

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 328,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.39 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 883,264 shares traded or 7.96% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Financial Advisory Service Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc sold 4,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 46,595 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42M, down from 50,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 1.72M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 103,955 shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $133.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 230,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85M for 29.00 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 200 are held by Carroll Fincl Associate. Evercore Wealth Lc, New York-based fund reported 5,286 shares. Westwood Group Inc Inc reported 29,850 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 657,619 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc holds 48,811 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 203,385 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 7,620 shares. Comm State Bank holds 0.32% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 393,058 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management stated it has 240 shares. Next Financial Grp owns 5,302 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,300 shares. Waddell And Reed reported 6.09 million shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.1% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Financial Advisory Service Inc, which manages about $817.05M and $537.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 13,349 shares to 225,214 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 44,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr.