Dragoneer Investment Group Cut Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $4.31 Million; Share Price Rose; Sector Gamma As Has Lifted Its Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Stake

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 83,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 238,857 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 154,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 218,243 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 30/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 16/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – IND ENABLES BIOVERATIV TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ASSESS SAFETY OF BIVV003 IN ADULTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ and Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance of IND Application for Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 to Treat Sickle Cell; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMO); 08/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV & SANGAMO REPORT FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Plans $200 Million Share Offering

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $267.92. About 285,019 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers reported 645 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.11% or 25,386 shares. Washington National Bank & Trust accumulated 159 shares. Axa reported 280,533 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 52,411 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 75,583 shares. Greystone Managed Investments reported 0.43% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cwm Ltd invested in 304 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 0.03% stake. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability holds 957 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 358,156 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Lone Pine Ltd Liability Co reported 1.71M shares. Cahill has 0.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mathes Company accumulated 15,632 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 372.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $142.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

