Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)’s Financial Results Comparing With CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International Limited 1 2.27 N/A 0.05 24.00 CPI Card Group Inc. 3 0.10 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dragon Victory International Limited and CPI Card Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dragon Victory International Limited and CPI Card Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0% CPI Card Group Inc. 0.00% 22.7% -15.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dragon Victory International Limited is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival CPI Card Group Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Dragon Victory International Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CPI Card Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.35% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares and 67.6% of CPI Card Group Inc. shares. Dragon Victory International Limited’s share held by insiders are 73.98%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of CPI Card Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dragon Victory International Limited 6.93% 5.88% -23.34% -25.52% -65.67% -16.93% CPI Card Group Inc. 0% -0.78% 4.96% -15.05% 22.71% 10.92%

For the past year Dragon Victory International Limited had bearish trend while CPI Card Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dragon Victory International Limited beats CPI Card Group Inc.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.