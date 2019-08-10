Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) and China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) Contrasting side by side

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) and China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International Limited 1 2.27 N/A 0.05 24.00 China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.35 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dragon Victory International Limited and China Rapid Finance Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0% China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dragon Victory International Limited and China Rapid Finance Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.35% and 10%. Insiders held 73.98% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dragon Victory International Limited 6.93% 5.88% -23.34% -25.52% -65.67% -16.93% China Rapid Finance Limited 12.39% -6.52% -48.99% -65.04% -77.13% -57.84%

For the past year Dragon Victory International Limited has stronger performance than China Rapid Finance Limited

Summary

Dragon Victory International Limited beats China Rapid Finance Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.