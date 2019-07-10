Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) Comparison side by side

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International Limited 1 2.44 N/A 0.02 76.47 China Lending Corporation 1 -0.26 N/A -6.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dragon Victory International Limited and China Lending Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0% China Lending Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.5% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0.04% of China Lending Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 73.98% of Dragon Victory International Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 53.56% are China Lending Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dragon Victory International Limited -7.14% -11.56% -4.41% -34.31% -66.58% -0.01% China Lending Corporation -3.42% -10.32% -3.42% 17.28% -39.57% 21.51%

For the past year Dragon Victory International Limited had bearish trend while China Lending Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Dragon Victory International Limited beats China Lending Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.