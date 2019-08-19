Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Stock Value Declined While Omers Administration Has Cut Holding; Ngam Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in American Assets Tr (AAT) by $972,810

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The institutional investor held 134,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 8,102 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 3.59 BLN RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS & DIVIDEND ON MAY 22, 2018; 21/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S GETS 5 OBSERVATIONS IN FDA FORM 483; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL RETIRE ON MARCH 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR 2017 CONSOL NET PROFIT 3.13 BLN RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Form 483: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., 3/9/2018; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET SALES 35.35 BLN RUPEES VS 35.54 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE TO RETIRE ON MARCH 31; 26/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO LAUNCH OF PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE IN U.S

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 21,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 93,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, down from 115,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 5,128 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT; 16/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter Invented AAT-3039; 09/04/2018 – lnventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard lnvented (AAT-1987); 01/05/2018 – American Assets Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3069)

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,555 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $207.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

