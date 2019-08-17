Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Shares Declined While New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Raised by $512,960 Its Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Maintained by Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 13,352 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, up from 7,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 163,393 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS GETS EIR FROM US FDA FOR API CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 21/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S GETS 5 OBSERVATIONS IN FDA FORM 483; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET SALES 35.35 BLN RUPEES VS 35.54 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 06/03/2018 Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Top Gainers; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – UPON APPROVAL, PRODUCT WILL BE COMMERCIALISED BY PROMIUS PHARMA; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S:OBSERVATIONS RELATED TO UNIT MAINTENANCE, PROCEDURES; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Form 483: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., 3/9/2018; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – APPOINTS EREZ ISRAELI AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Capital Ltd Mi holds 0.05% or 3,780 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brown Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 93,580 shares. Garland Capital Incorporated has invested 2.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brandes Ptnrs Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 752,361 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc stated it has 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 366,933 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 49,427 are held by Sigma Planning Corp. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security accumulated 1.22% or 31,175 shares. Psagot Invest House reported 87,060 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc holds 0.53% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 24,461 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.06% or 51,121 shares. Davidson Inv Advsr invested in 0.75% or 132,299 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 179,575 shares to 23,069 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 45,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,109 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

