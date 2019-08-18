Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Shareholder Omers Administration Cut Its Stake; Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Tiger Eye Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.93 Million

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The institutional investor held 134,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 163,393 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – U.S FDA ISSUES FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS FOR API UNIT AT HYDERABAD; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MUKHERJEE WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY EREZ ISRAELI, FORMER PRESIDENT & CEO OF ENZYMOTEC; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE TO RETIRE ON MARCH 31; 06/03/2018 Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Top Gainers; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF LEVOCETIRIZINE DIHYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS USP, 5 MG IN U.S. MARKET; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 23/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S LAUNCHES BIOGAIA PROTECTIS DROPS IN INDIA; 09/04/2018 – Mezzion Wins Appellate Jurisdiction Fight Against Dr. Reddy’s

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 80,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.33 million, down from 91,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.20 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

