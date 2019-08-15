Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Holding Maintained by New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 141,702 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS AUDIT OF API HYDERABAD PLANT IN TELENGANA BY U.S. FDA COMPLETED ON MARCH 16; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS CO BEEN ISSUED ONE FORM 483 WITH 4 OBSERVATIONS; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S SEES LAWSUIT TRIGGERING 30-MOS STAY ON FDA APPROVAL; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED FORM 483 FOR HYDERABAD PLANT; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS GETS EIR FROM US FDA FOR API CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Form 483: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., 3/9/2018; 29/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES -PERFORMANCE IN QTR MAINLY ON ACCOUNT OF CONTINUING HEADWINDS IN U.S. MARKETS, TEMPORARY DROP IN SALES IN RUSSIA; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 48,615 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 54,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 27.50M shares traded or 43.53% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner: Wells Fargo Agrees to Investor Demands for Transparency and Accountability on Corporate; 23/05/2018 – Elizabeth Campbell: #MUNILAND SCOOP: Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY NEED TO BE REVISED TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL ACCRUALS FOR CFPB/OCC MATTER; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Timeout, Lobbying Largesse — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC NINE.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $33; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Are Said to Improperly Alter Documents; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit

More notable recent Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dr. Reddyâ€™s launches Guaifenesin and Pseudoephedrine HCl in two strengths in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sanders after Teva and Mylan for “obstructing” pricing probe – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dr. Reddy’s Announces the Appointment of Marc Kikuchi to Lead Its Generics Business in North America – Business Wire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Ramelteon Tablets, in the U.S. Market – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dr. Reddy’s relaunches generic Suboxone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.24 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leon Cooperman’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 462 shares to 5,678 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 15,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).