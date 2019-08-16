Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Holding Held by New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increases Position in Childrens Pl (PLCE)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 7,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The institutional investor held 465,379 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.27M, up from 457,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $79.72. About 400,318 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Children’s Place Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLCE); 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Expands Capital Return Program; 20/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE SEES YEAR COMP SALES UP 2.5%-3.5%; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Adj EPS $2.52; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place: 10% off sale — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Increases Authorized Stk Repurchases by $250M; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES A 25% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES A COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5% TO 4.5%

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 30,136 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 09/04/2018 – Mezzion Wins Appellate Jurisdiction Fight Against Dr. Reddy’s; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS AUDIT OF API HYDERABAD PLANT IN TELENGANA BY U.S. FDA COMPLETED ON MARCH 16; 26/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection in the U.S. Market; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS & DIVIDEND ON MAY 22, 2018; 16/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S EXTENDS LOSSES TO 2.7% AFTER OBSERVATIONS ON FACTORY; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED FORM 483 FOR HYDERABAD PLANT; 24/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – GETS ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION REPORT FROM US FDA FOR API MIRFIELD PLANT, UK; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S SEES LAWSUIT TRIGGERING 30-MOS STAY ON FDA APPROVAL; 26/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO LAUNCH OF PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE IN U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 6,422 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc has 3,668 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has 2,170 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bain Public Equity Lc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 45,392 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kennedy Capital stated it has 164,931 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 4,206 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 112,802 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 35,067 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 1,258 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 227,045 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 460,817 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has 24,953 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Lc accumulated 126,194 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 32,312 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 101,065 shares to 567,005 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

