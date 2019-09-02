Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Holder Omers Administration Trimmed Holding as Market Value Declined; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding by $767,550

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The institutional investor held 134,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 183,700 shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL RETIRE ON MARCH 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET SALES 35.35 BLN RUPEES VS 35.54 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 3.02 BLN RUPEES – TV; 09/04/2018 – Mezzion Wins Appellate Jurisdiction Fight Against Dr. Reddy’s; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA DR. REDDY’S TO LAUNCH PROTECTIS DROPS MARKETING IN 1Q; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – CO, U.S. UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA ANNOUNCE FILING OF AN NDA FOR MIGRAINE CANDIDATE; 24/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – GETS ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION REPORT FROM US FDA FOR API MIRFIELD PLANT, UK; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 3.59 BLN RUPEES

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 22.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 22,032 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 28,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 492,094 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 19,336 shares to 726,894 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.79 million for 133.74 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,663 shares to 136,330 shares, valued at $27.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).