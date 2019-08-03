Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Holder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Increased Its Holding; Stealthgas (GASS) Holding Maintained by Glendon Capital Management Lp

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 196,210 shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL RETIRE ON MARCH 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – INTIMATION; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – U.S FDA ISSUES FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS FOR API UNIT AT HYDERABAD; 09/04/2018 – Mezzion Wins Appellate Jurisdiction Fight Against Dr. Reddy’s; 23/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S LAUNCHES BIOGAIA PROTECTIS DROPS IN INDIA; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA DR. REDDY’S TO LAUNCH PROTECTIS DROPS MARKETING IN 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories posts surprise fall in profit amid US pricing pressure; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 24/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – GETS ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION REPORT FROM US FDA FOR API MIRFIELD PLANT, UK; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 3.59 BLN RUPEES

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (GASS) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 6.40M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, up from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Stealthgas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.46 million market cap company. It closed at $3.7 lastly. It is down 2.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO; 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”; 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

