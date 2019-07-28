Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Holder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Boosted Its Position by $512,960 as Shares Rose; U S Global Investors Has Lowered Yamana Gold (AUY) Holding by $450,000; Stock Value Declined

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 192,509 shares traded or 18.61% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 33.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S HYDERABAD UNIT GETS FDA FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED 4 OBSERVATIONS FOR API HYDERABAD PLANT; 23/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S LAUNCHES BIOGAIA PROTECTIS DROPS IN INDIA; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS CO BEEN ISSUED ONE FORM 483 WITH 4 OBSERVATIONS; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S:OBSERVATIONS RELATED TO UNIT MAINTENANCE, PROCEDURES; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA FOR CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – APPOINTS EREZ ISRAELI AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS AUDIT OF API HYDERABAD PLANT IN TELENGANA BY U.S. FDA COMPLETED ON MARCH 16; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA FILED LAWSUIT FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT IN U.S. COURT; 24/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – GETS ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION REPORT FROM US FDA FOR API MIRFIELD PLANT, UK

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 16.54 million shares traded or 37.69% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 30.14% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 29/03/2018 – YAMANA GOLD COMPLETES $162.5M SALE OF EXPLORATION PROPERTIES; 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 14,400 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 5,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).