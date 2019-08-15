Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Holder Dalton Investments Upped Its Holding by $1.91 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Cut Position by $348,192

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 205,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.22M, down from 208,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.56. About 6.22M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 238,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67M, up from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 10,378 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA FILED LAWSUIT FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT IN U.S. COURT; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S:OBSERVATIONS RELATED TO UNIT MAINTENANCE, PROCEDURES; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 3.02 BLN RUPEES – TV; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR 2017 CONSOL NET PROFIT 3.13 BLN RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET SALES 35.35 BLN RUPEES VS 35.54 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – LAWSUIT FILED IN RESPONSE TO NOTICE LETTERS RECEIVED FOR TOPICAL SPRAY SERNIVO PRODUCT; 26/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection in the U.S. Market; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA ENTERED PARTNERSHIP W/ DR. REDDY’S FOR INDIAN MKT; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – CO, U.S. UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA ANNOUNCE FILING OF AN NDA FOR MIGRAINE CANDIDATE

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill reported 78,215 shares stake. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In holds 1.55% or 251,388 shares. Sit Invest Assoc holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 574,152 shares. Mairs & Power has 1.64 million shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Conning Inc invested in 171,857 shares. Wealth Architects Lc invested in 13,408 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd owns 2.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 415,002 shares. Oakwood Capital Management Limited Liability Ca has invested 5.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 1.46M shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne owns 4.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 112,476 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 77.99 million shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Inc accumulated 978,401 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada holds 365,983 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc stated it has 76,858 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 85,719 shares to 104,145 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 22,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tarena Intl Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 118,448 shares to 788,335 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 182,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,056 shares, and cut its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd.