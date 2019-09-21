Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Other. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 38 0.00 N/A 1.64 22.47 Correvio Pharma Corp. 2 3.94 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Correvio Pharma Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0.00% 14% 8.2% Correvio Pharma Corp. 0.00% -180.5% -27.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.21 beta means Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s volatility is 79.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Correvio Pharma Corp.’s 0.42 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited are 1.9 and 1.4. Competitively, Correvio Pharma Corp. has 2.8 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Correvio Pharma Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Correvio Pharma Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Correvio Pharma Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a -0.28% downside potential and a consensus price target of $39. Correvio Pharma Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 150.00% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Correvio Pharma Corp. seems more appealing than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Correvio Pharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 14.1% and 76.6% respectively. Insiders held 27.7% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Correvio Pharma Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited -1.94% -4.96% -11.83% -2.08% 20.85% -2.36% Correvio Pharma Corp. -3.68% -11.59% -27.67% -51.97% -60.22% -26.51%

For the past year Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Correvio Pharma Corp.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited beats on 6 of the 10 factors Correvio Pharma Corp.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. It also provides a portfolio of in-licensed dermatology products. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had 16 active products development programs pipeline that are in various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, pain management, oncology, dermatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology; collaboration agreement with Merck Serono to co-develop a portfolio of biosimilar compounds in oncology, primarily focused on monoclonal antibodies; and strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. for the commercialization of oncology and osteoporosis medicines. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. Its portfolio of marketed brands also comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in various cardiovascular indications. The company's product candidates that are in development include Trevyent, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.