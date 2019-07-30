Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY) Reaches $36.31 After 3.00% Down Move; Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Sentiment Is 1.94

Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 62 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 32 sold and reduced their positions in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 6.14 million shares, up from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Great Southern Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 26 Increased: 36 New Position: 26.

The stock of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 120,924 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 33.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS & DIVIDEND ON MAY 22, 2018; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S HYDERABAD UNIT GETS FDA FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S SEES LAWSUIT TRIGGERING 30-MOS STAY ON FDA APPROVAL; 29/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 26/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO LAUNCH OF PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE IN U.S; 26/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S COMMENTS ON PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE INJECTION; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – U.S FDA ISSUES FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS FOR API UNIT AT HYDERABADThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $6.04 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $35.22 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RDY worth $181.17M less.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.45. About 5,842 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) has risen 4.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBC News: 20/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC GSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for t; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Great Southern Banc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Southern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSBC); 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK- BANK WILL SELL BRANCH DEPOSITS OF ABOUT $58 MLN, SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL BRANCH-RELATED REAL ESTATE, FIXED ASSETS, ATMS; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Dividend to 28c Vs. 24c; 08/03/2018 DOT STB: Case Title: THE ALABAMA GREAT SOUTHERN RAILROAD COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALA. -; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend By 17% — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO INCREASE FROM $0.24 TO $0.28 PER COMMON SHARE

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $844.29 million. The Company’s deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 11.17 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans.

More notable recent Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. GSBC’s profit will be $16.90M for 12.49 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.03% negative EPS growth.

Walthausen & Co. Llc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for 162,879 shares. Hm Capital Management Llc owns 6,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 5,471 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 37,224 shares.

More notable recent Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announces the launch of Pregabalin Capsules in the U.S. Market – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dr. Reddy’s launches generic Lyrica in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Ramelteon Tablets, in the U.S. Market – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dr. Reddyâ€™s Laboratories announces closure of the transaction to divest ZEMBRACE® SYMTOUCH® and TOSYMRAâ„¢ to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: RDY,MYL,PFE,EXAS,GHDX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.