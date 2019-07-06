Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Comparing side by side

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) compete against each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 39 0.00 N/A 1.53 26.29 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 15 0.57 N/A -3.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.6% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 0.00% -24.7% -5.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.14 shows that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is 86.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 2 8 3 2.23

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s consensus target price is $39, while its potential upside is 2.79%. Competitively the consensus target price of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is $15.58, which is potential 64.52% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited appears more favorable than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.8% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited shares and 63.1% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s share owned by insiders are 27.7%. Competitively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited -3.64% -0.35% 7.51% 20.85% 33.52% 6.71% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited -21.64% -21.48% -35.11% -51.22% -43.87% -25.81%

For the past year Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has 6.71% stronger performance while Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has -25.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited beats Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. It also provides a portfolio of in-licensed dermatology products. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had 16 active products development programs pipeline that are in various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, pain management, oncology, dermatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology; collaboration agreement with Merck Serono to co-develop a portfolio of biosimilar compounds in oncology, primarily focused on monoclonal antibodies; and strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. for the commercialization of oncology and osteoporosis medicines. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides branded specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications, as well as the womenÂ’s health, oncology, and other specialty businesses. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for multiple sclerosis; Azilect for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease; and Nuvigil for the treatment of excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and certain other disorders. This segmentÂ’s products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Treanda/Bendeka, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. This segment also offers a portfolio of products in the womenÂ’s health category, which includes ParaGard, Plan B One-Step, and OTC/Rx, as well as other products. The company has collaboration arrangements with Attenukine, Procter & Gamble Company, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.