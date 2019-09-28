Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Drug Manufacturers – Other company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.88% of all Drug Manufacturers – Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.82% of all Drug Manufacturers – Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 326,251,691.47% 14.00% 8.20% Industry Average 13.35% 91.75% 29.87%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 120.55M 37 22.47 Industry Average 19.69M 147.47M 76.74

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 3.00 2.00 1.25 2.55

$39 is the average price target of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, with a potential downside of -0.23%. As a group, Drug Manufacturers – Other companies have a potential upside of -5.85%. With higher probable upside potential for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s competitors, analysts think Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited -1.94% -4.96% -11.83% -2.08% 20.85% -2.36% Industry Average 3.08% 37.89% 56.79% 38.93% 72.98% 53.54%

For the past year Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has -2.36% weaker performance while Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s competitors have 53.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited are 1.9 and 1.4. Competitively, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s rivals have 3.03 and 2.63 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.21 shows that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s competitors’ beta is 0.86 which is 13.67% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s rivals beat Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. It also provides a portfolio of in-licensed dermatology products. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had 16 active products development programs pipeline that are in various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, pain management, oncology, dermatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology; collaboration agreement with Merck Serono to co-develop a portfolio of biosimilar compounds in oncology, primarily focused on monoclonal antibodies; and strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. for the commercialization of oncology and osteoporosis medicines. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.