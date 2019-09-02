Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Drug Manufacturers – Other company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has 14.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.88% institutional ownership for its competitors. 27.7% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.82% of all Drug Manufacturers – Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0.00% 14.00% 8.20% Industry Average 13.35% 91.75% 29.87%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited N/A 38 22.47 Industry Average 19.69M 147.47M 76.74

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.75 1.63 2.62

With consensus target price of $39, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a potential upside of 9.09%. The potential upside of the competitors is 85.06%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited -1.94% -4.96% -11.83% -2.08% 20.85% -2.36% Industry Average 3.08% 37.89% 56.79% 38.93% 72.98% 53.54%

For the past year Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited had bearish trend while Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.03 and has 2.63 Quick Ratio. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited.

Risk & Volatility

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a beta of 0.21 and its 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s competitors have beta of 0.86 which is 13.67% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. It also provides a portfolio of in-licensed dermatology products. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had 16 active products development programs pipeline that are in various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, pain management, oncology, dermatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology; collaboration agreement with Merck Serono to co-develop a portfolio of biosimilar compounds in oncology, primarily focused on monoclonal antibodies; and strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. for the commercialization of oncology and osteoporosis medicines. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.