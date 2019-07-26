Dr Horton (DHI) Stock Rose While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Position; Vanguard Group Has Upped Its Holding in Torchlight Energy Res (TRCH) by $327,472 as Market Value Rose

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Torchlight Energy Res Inc (TRCH) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 327,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Torchlight Energy Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.89M market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.54. About 238,253 shares traded. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) has risen 11.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCH News: 08/03/2018 Torchlight Energy to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 29/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT Repays in Full Its Outstanding Mezzanine Debt Held by Torchlight Investors; 18/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING PRIMARILY TO MEET ITS DRILLING OBLIGATIONS AT ITS HAZEL PROJECT, OROGRANDE PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT – REPAID IN FULL OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS, LLC, WHICH WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN OCTOBER 2023; 24/05/2018 – PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF KEYBANK TERM LOAN TO REPAY OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS LLC; 18/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 29/03/2018 – Torchlight Energy Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Torchlight Energy Acquires Additional Delaware Basin Acreage and Announces Drilling in Its Winkler Project; 12/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Sets Frac Date on Orogrande Horizontal; 07/05/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY BUYS ADDED DE BASIN ACREAGE,: DRILLING IN

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 77.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 54,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 1.58 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 32,080 shares to 66,133 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,945 shares, and cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “DHI Group, Inc. Rejoins the Russell 2000® Index – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “ECB Chimes In: Hints Of Rate Cut Could Support Ahead Of Amazon, Alphabet – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Incorporated has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 12,268 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Incorporated has invested 0.1% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx holds 5,500 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 191,168 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Account Lc reported 92,525 shares. Paragon Capital Management has 7,432 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Marketfield Asset Management Lc invested in 191,764 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Tributary Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 20,100 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc reported 51,204 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 125,000 shares. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Blue Cap Inc invested in 10,043 shares. Quantitative Management Lc has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). White Elm Capital Lc reported 1.42% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $327,034 activity. $120,589 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was sold by Hewatt Michael W on Tuesday, February 12.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 746,300 shares to 15.36 million shares, valued at $71.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 578,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.60M shares, and cut its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).