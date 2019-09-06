Dr Horton (DHI) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; As Dorman Products (DORM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $2.00 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc. (DHI) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 23,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 428,447 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73 million, up from 405,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.26. About 1.06 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 22,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 161,218 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, down from 183,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 43,953 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hightower Llc has 16,656 shares. Com Financial Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 119,325 shares. 506,153 are held by South Dakota Council. Laffer Investments owns 45,193 shares. Scout Investments has 526,155 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 183,805 shares. Assetmark holds 566 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 243,468 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 3.39 million shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Limited reported 78,933 shares. Dupont Cap invested in 50,331 shares. Farmers Tru Co invested in 87,237 shares. Brave Warrior Advisors Lc holds 2.67% or 1.28 million shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 187,227 shares to 565 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,962 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.06 per share. DORM’s profit will be $29.17M for 20.93 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 38,080 shares to 289,651 shares, valued at $18.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 7,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).