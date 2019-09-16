Dr Horton (DHI) Shareholder Auxier Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $369,800 as Valuation Rose; Apis Capital Advisors Has Upped Intelligent Sys New (INS) Holding by $9.26 Million

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 84,247 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 17,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, down from 25,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 1.61M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI)

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $66.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 149,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 92,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

More important recent Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Names Finance Executive Jeff Zheng to its Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com published article titled: “Intelligent Systems Corporation: One-Time Penny Stock Now a Fintech Industry Leader – Profit Confidential”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Protalix BioTherapeutics Receives Listing Deficiency Letter from NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Triad Hybrid Solutions More Than Doubles Assets Under Management In 18-Month Period – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Lc has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 9,716 shares in its portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Ltd Company has 19,150 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 33,975 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 81,260 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Communications owns 15,063 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 422 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Boston Partners owns 29,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling accumulated 336 shares or 0% of the stock. 143,030 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Farmers Tru Com owns 87,785 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 106,373 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Nordea Invest Management invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).