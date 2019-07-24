Dr Horton (DHI) Market Value Rose While Arizona State Retirement System Trimmed Holding; Deere & Co (DE) Holder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $167.36. About 1.28 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 7,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,541 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 165,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 1.92M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09M for 14.78 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Corecommodity Mngmt Lc has invested 1.72% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Acropolis Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 6,862 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Com holds 0.06% or 12,460 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Strategies Llc holds 28,151 shares. Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx has invested 0.29% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). City Commerce holds 22,873 shares. Jag Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Investec Asset Management Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 295,185 shares. Pinnacle Assocs accumulated 0.07% or 20,382 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 19,731 shares. Private Trust Na has 0.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6,533 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 134,694 were reported by Golub Gru Lc. 12,571 are held by Art Advisors Lc.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Natl Bank has invested 0.18% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hsbc Pcl owns 586,047 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tcw Gru Inc has 0.13% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 326,744 shares. Regions Corp has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 30,407 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.09% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 7.02 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 21,604 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.4% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Quantum Cap Ltd Liability Co Nj reported 409,986 shares stake. Brave Warrior Ltd reported 2.67% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Citigroup owns 205,935 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Llc owns 21,330 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 9,363 shares. 524,190 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Tiger Eye Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 11,024 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. Hewatt Michael W also sold $120,589 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $385.42 million for 10.35 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 10,260 shares to 188,780 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 6,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).