Dr Horton (DHI) Holding Boosted by Heartland Advisors Inc; Facebook (FB) Holding Has Upped by Abrams Capital Management Lp

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1 Billion at Facebook for Frisbee and Porsches; 18/05/2018 – A Risk-Management Plan for Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS PLANS FURTHER MEETING WITH FACEBOOK FB.O TO DISCUSS ITS ALGORITHMS’ IMPACT ON USERS; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APPROACHED CHRISTOPHER WYLIE & ALEKSANDR KOGAN AND ASKED THEM TO SUBMIT TO AN AUDIT AS WELL; 16/04/2018 – Correction to Facebook Pay Story; 10/04/2018 – It’s the first of two congressional hearings for the Facebook founder and CEO; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry’s Facebook Suit Is Latest Salvo in Patent Battle; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STARTING A NEW TEST TO HIGHLIGHT A CREATOR’S TOP FANS; 08/05/2018 – Meet the new team leading Facebook after the company’s biggest shakeup in history; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has kept noticeably quiet in recent days amid a firestorm of privacy concerns and government probes following reports of massive data mishandling

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 10,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,193 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 120,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 2.17M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 16,295 shares to 135,262 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life reported 14,820 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated invested in 10,789 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.29% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 61,510 shares. 5,500 are owned by Cypress Asset Inc Tx. Driehaus Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Liability holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 5,210 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 941,163 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 258,838 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.12% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Korea Investment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 59,900 shares. Sei Invs Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,495 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.12% or 719,801 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc owns 9,941 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. Shares for $120,589 were sold by Hewatt Michael W on Tuesday, February 12.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.79 million. 750 shares valued at $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.19% stake. Moreover, Petrus Trust Co Lta has 2.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 84,881 shares. Baillie Gifford And Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 15.80 million shares. 3G Limited Partnership invested in 1.08% or 58,060 shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta holds 0.73% or 33,948 shares. General American Invsts Communications Incorporated has 76,500 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Citizens Northern stated it has 12,350 shares. Maple Inc reported 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Kessler Invest Gru Lc has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mitchell Cap Mngmt Commerce reported 34,310 shares. Strategic Global Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 26,332 shares stake. Rothschild And Asset Us Incorporated holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 232,881 shares. 41,472 were accumulated by Boys Arnold And. Pioneer Bank N A Or holds 15,401 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. 376,261 were reported by Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 231,589 shares to 8.53M shares, valued at $170.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,258 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).