DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

We are contrasting DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) and Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DPW Holdings Inc. 1 0.22 N/A -11.33 0.00 Methode Electronics Inc. 28 1.11 N/A 2.61 10.86

In table 1 we can see DPW Holdings Inc. and Methode Electronics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -132.7% -66.5% Methode Electronics Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

DPW Holdings Inc.’s 2.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 150.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Methode Electronics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.4 beta which makes it 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DPW Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Methode Electronics Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Methode Electronics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DPW Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for DPW Holdings Inc. and Methode Electronics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DPW Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Methode Electronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Methode Electronics Inc. is $43, which is potential 43.29% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DPW Holdings Inc. and Methode Electronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.8% and 98.5% respectively. DPW Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 3.6% are Methode Electronics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DPW Holdings Inc. -4.11% -34.64% -90.6% -96.95% -98.99% -91.46% Methode Electronics Inc. -2.21% -4.1% 2.94% -4.06% -32.14% 21.64%

For the past year DPW Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Methode Electronics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Methode Electronics Inc. beats DPW Holdings Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead frames, and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunication markets. Its solutions consist of conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels; and services include the design and installation of fiber optic and copper infrastructure systems, and manufacturing active and passive optical components. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus bars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems, and powder coated bus bars that are used in aerospace, computer, industrial and power conversion, military, telecommunication, and transportation markets and applications. The Other segment offers medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions. Methode Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.