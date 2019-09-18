DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)’s Financial Results Comparing With CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)

We are comparing DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DPW Holdings Inc. 12 0.12 N/A -9.20 0.00 CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.55 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see DPW Holdings Inc. and CPS Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -139.6% -62.6% CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -55% -37.1%

Volatility & Risk

DPW Holdings Inc. is 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.29 beta. CPS Technologies Corporation’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

DPW Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CPS Technologies Corporation are 2.1 and 1.2 respectively. CPS Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DPW Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DPW Holdings Inc. and CPS Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.6% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of DPW Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CPS Technologies Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DPW Holdings Inc. -19.94% -43.13% -30.1% -92.3% -98.45% -93.01% CPS Technologies Corporation 3.92% -9.4% -34.16% -26.9% -34.57% -13.82%

For the past year CPS Technologies Corporation has weaker performance than DPW Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CPS Technologies Corporation beats DPW Holdings Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.