DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DPW Holdings Inc. has 4.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1% of DPW Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has DPW Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -139.60% -62.60% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares DPW Holdings Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DPW Holdings Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for DPW Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DPW Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.73 2.80

The rivals have a potential upside of 78.80%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DPW Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DPW Holdings Inc. -19.94% -43.13% -30.1% -92.3% -98.45% -93.01% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year DPW Holdings Inc. has -93.01% weaker performance while DPW Holdings Inc.’s peers have 45.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

DPW Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, DPW Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. DPW Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DPW Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.29 shows that DPW Holdings Inc. is 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DPW Holdings Inc.’s rivals are 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

DPW Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors DPW Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat DPW Holdings Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.