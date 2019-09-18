DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Electronics company, DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of DPW Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand DPW Holdings Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.49% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has DPW Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -139.60% -62.60% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares DPW Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DPW Holdings Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for DPW Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DPW Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.47 2.82

The peers have a potential upside of 81.52%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DPW Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DPW Holdings Inc. -19.94% -43.13% -30.1% -92.3% -98.45% -93.01% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year DPW Holdings Inc. has -93.01% weaker performance while DPW Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 45.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

DPW Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, DPW Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. DPW Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DPW Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.29 shows that DPW Holdings Inc. is 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DPW Holdings Inc.’s peers are 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

DPW Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DPW Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors DPW Holdings Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.