DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) and Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Comparing side by side

DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) and Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Electronics. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DPW Holdings Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -11.33 0.00 Corning Incorporated 32 2.22 N/A 2.32 13.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of DPW Holdings Inc. and Corning Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -132.7% -66.5% Corning Incorporated 0.00% 17.9% 7.7%

Risk and Volatility

DPW Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.5 beta. Corning Incorporated’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

DPW Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corning Incorporated are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. Corning Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DPW Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for DPW Holdings Inc. and Corning Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DPW Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corning Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Corning Incorporated’s potential downside is -10.63% and its average price target is $29.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.8% of DPW Holdings Inc. shares and 73.3% of Corning Incorporated shares. 0.6% are DPW Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Corning Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DPW Holdings Inc. -4.11% -34.64% -90.6% -96.95% -98.99% -91.46% Corning Incorporated -2.01% -13.42% -11.08% -9.8% 7.84% 0.2%

For the past year DPW Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Corning Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Corning Incorporated beats on 9 of the 9 factors DPW Holdings Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable; and hardware and equipment products comprising cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile and stationary, and gasoline and diesel applications. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide approximately 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products consisting of consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, and media, as well as general labware and equipment for cell culture research, bioprocessing, genomics, drug discovery, microbiology, and chemistry; and develops and produces technologies for biologic drug production markets. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.