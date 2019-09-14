Dowling & Yahnke Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Workday (WDAY) Stock Value Declined While First Hawaiian Bank Has Decreased Position

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 69,375 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 63,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 6,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 4,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, down from 10,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.59. About 1.28M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 361,584 shares. Check Capital Mngmt Ca reported 0.2% stake. Main Street Research Lc has 3.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 255,026 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 356,999 shares. Motco owns 90,651 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advsr reported 1,477 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 141,738 are held by Sigma Planning Corp. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 2.97% or 441,574 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hwg LP invested in 0.69% or 12,417 shares. Bell Savings Bank has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability reported 120,112 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Spectrum Asset Management Incorporated (Nb Ca) owns 35,183 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability reported 3,852 shares stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Tn invested in 85,631 shares or 0.68% of the stock.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,413 shares to 7,178 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 8,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,619 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsr Lc invested in 62,452 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 1,161 shares in its portfolio. 30,947 are held by Pittenger & Anderson. Parkside Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Daiwa Secs Group owns 10,488 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 60,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De reported 12,503 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 50,974 shares. Franklin invested in 1.36 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 17,650 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Magnetar Limited Co invested in 3,086 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 1,200 shares. California-based Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 1.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,196 shares.