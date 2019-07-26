Dowling & Yahnke Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE) Decreased as Valuation Rose; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Upped Position

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,101 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 33,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $140.46. About 804,844 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS JEFFREY W. MARTIN NAMED SUCCESSOR; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 2,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,247 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 9,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $134.5. About 1.74 million shares traded or 68.07% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10,066 shares to 13,342 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,883 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 122,431 shares to 159,372 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $332.04M for 29.02 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.