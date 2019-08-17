Dowling & Yahnke Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding By $467,400; Vera Bradley (VRA) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 2.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 8,200 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 334,104 shares with $19.05 million value, down from 342,304 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $89.08B valuation. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 9.03M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Faces Fights on Many Fronts; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – “APPRECIATES” STATEMENT FROM U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND CFIUS CHAIR STEVEN MNUCHIN ON MARCH 12

Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.55, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 63 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 61 sold and trimmed stakes in Vera Bradley Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 22.43 million shares, down from 23.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Vera Bradley Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 51 Increased: 37 New Position: 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oak Associates Limited Oh has 1.44% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 412,360 shares. 94,882 are held by American Natl Tx. 8,491 were reported by Community National Bank & Trust Na. 71,646 were reported by Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation. Valley National Advisers Inc reported 6,183 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Colony Gru Lc stated it has 13,015 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Highlander Limited Com holds 750 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Marco Inv Management Llc has 2.51% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fort Point Prtnrs holds 0.13% or 5,388 shares in its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles invested in 7,795 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 5,818 shares. Fiduciary owns 35,822 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Principal Financial accumulated 0.09% or 1.71M shares. 15,795 are held by Roosevelt Grp Inc Inc.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.09’s average target is 13.39% above currents $73.28 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8500 target. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $70 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by JP Morgan. Mizuho downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6500 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Ishares Tr (SCZ) stake by 122,431 shares to 159,372 valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) stake by 13,995 shares and now owns 32,641 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. for 424,191 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 225,592 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 37,161 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 45,683 shares.

Analysts await Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VRA’s profit will be $9.24 million for 9.34 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Vera Bradley, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -485.71% EPS growth.

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells womenÂ’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company has market cap of $345.22 million. The firm offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It has a 17.86 P/E ratio. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products.