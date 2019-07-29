Dowling & Yahnke Has Upped By $1.62 Million Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding; Venator Capital Management LTD Lowered Red Hat (RHT) Stake By $3.89 Million

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 40.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock rose 2.94%. The Venator Capital Management Ltd holds 32,000 shares with $5.85 million value, down from 53,400 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43B valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 15.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc acquired 6,711 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 51,026 shares with $12.36M value, up from 44,315 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $123.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $281.04. About 421,369 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 22. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Robert W. Baird. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Nomura initiated it with “Hold” rating and $230 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 8.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 13,081 shares to 56,271 valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 3,195 shares and now owns 12,296 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VV) was reduced too.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. On Monday, April 1 the insider MEISENBACH JOHN W bought $727,935.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prns Group Lc invested in 259,898 shares. Security National Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.28% or 1,930 shares. Coatue Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Asset Mgmt One Commerce holds 0.31% or 239,810 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) has 0.85% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,235 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Coldstream Cap Mgmt owns 34,415 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 5,583 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited reported 138,804 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.3% or 1.93 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 569,015 shares. Blume Cap stated it has 9,845 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 850 shares.

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) stake by 4,034 shares to 22,500 valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) stake by 34,000 shares and now owns 130,000 shares. Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 8 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Daiwa Secs, a Japan-based fund reported 6,897 shares. 460,686 were reported by Citigroup. Symphony Asset has invested 0.55% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Ltd holds 4,304 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tt holds 69,600 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 6,297 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Granite Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 26,465 shares or 0.27% of the stock. First Republic Investment Management accumulated 0% or 3,302 shares. 200,455 were reported by Hudson Bay Lp. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 2.45% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.34% or 75,601 shares. Alpine Global Limited Liability has 57,500 shares.